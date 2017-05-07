Family ID’s man shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members on Sunday identified the man shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Friday as D’Andre Bullis.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Grandville Avenue SW near Coate Court. The Grand Rapids Police Department said a man walked up and fired multiple shots at two victims, who were standing outside a nearby salon. Witnesses told 24 Hour News 8 they heard at least six shots.

Bullis, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 26-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. That person’s name had not been released as of Sunday.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting. Their names have not yet been released and it’s not yet known precisely what charges they may face.

A family member told 24 Hour News 8 that a funeral has not yet been arranged. A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover expenses.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

