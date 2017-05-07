Kent Co. corrections officer killed in car crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year veteran of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday, authorities say.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young told 24 Hour News 8 that Russell Stonehouse worked in the Corrections Division.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation into the crash. Citing MSP, MLive reports the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on US-131 near M-82 in Reynolds Township, west of Howard City.

Young said that any time the department loses on its own, it’s tough on everyone.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

