May offers good opportunities to visit Michigan wetlands

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials are encouraging visits to some of Michigan’s premier wetland areas during May, which federal agencies designate as American Wetlands Month.

The state Department of Natural Resources manages seven “wetland wonders,” which are areas that offer especially good waterfowl habitat and hunting opportunities.

They are scattered across the southern Lower Peninsula, from the Fennville Farm Unit in Allegan County to the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Monroe and Wayne counties.

Other locations are described as “signature wetlands,” including several in the Upper Peninsula, such as Sturgeon River Sloughs in Houghton and Baraga counties, Portage Marsh in Delta County and Munuscong State Wildlife Management Area in Chippewa County.

A schedule of DNR programs linked to Wetlands Month can be found at http://www.mi.gov/wetlandwonders.

