Organizers: 7,500 participate in Kalamazoo Marathon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners braved a chilly morning Sunday to take part in the Kalamazoo Marathon at the Borgess Run.

Event organizers say around 7,500 people combined ran in the Kalamazoo Marathon, Borgess Half Marathon, Borgess 10K, Borgess 5K, Priority Health 5K, Meijer Kids Fun Run and the Motivational Mile.

Evan Williams finished the marathon in first place with a time of 2:42:38. Williams, a Kalamazoo native, said he initially gave up running for swimming when he was younger.

“I studied biomechanical engineering. And I realized the importance of motion. You pick your sport. Running’s the best,” Williams, 30, said.

Williams now lives in Seattle where he works as a mechanical engineer.

The Kalamazoo Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

