Small plane crash near Big Rapids blamed on wind

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say wind shoved a small airplane off the runway at an airport just outside of Big Rapids on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. at Roben Hood Airport, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a single-engine Cessna was taxiing on the runway when an upwind caused the pilot to lose control. The plane ended up in a field just off the runway.

The pilot, Aaron Sedine of Cedar Springs, was the only person in the plane. He was checked out by emergency responders at the scene and didn’t need any more treatment.

The sheriff’s office said Sedine has a valid pilot’s license and that weather was a contributing factor.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

