Sports OT: Griffins coach on Central Division Finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are two wins away from winning the Central Division Finals — or three losses away from the end of their season.

The Griffins lead the best-of-seven series versus the top-seeded Chicago Wolves 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at Van Andel Arena.

Griffins head coach Todd Nelson joined Sports Overtime on Sunday to talk about the series so far and what the Griffins need to do moving forward to stay in Calder Cup playoffs.

The Griffins won Game 1 of the second-round playoff series in Chicago, lost Game 2 and then won Game 3 in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Grand Rapids Griffins

