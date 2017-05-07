To The Point: MDP chair on health care, spending bills





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week the U.S. House of Representatives passed both a $1.1 trillion bill to fund the government and a bill to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act.

Before the House voted to pass the bills, Political Reporter Rick Albin sat down with Michigan Democratic Chairman Brandon Dillon to discuss the bills and President Donald Trump’s administration.

Also on this May 7, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Rep. Fed Upton, R-St. Joseph, talks about the prospects of the GOP health care bill — which he helped modify — in the U.S. Senate.

