Volunteers build ramp for veteran in wheelchair





MORLEY, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers came out on Sunday to build a ramp so a veteran could get in and out of his rural Mecosta County home.

“Friends asked me last night, ‘Are you available?’ Of course, especially for a cause like this. It’s great,” volunteer Charles Krupp said.

In addition to the ramp, the 10 volunteers built a deck for veteran Justin Flowers.

Flowers lives in the country to avoid crowds and loud noises.

“It’s hard for me to talk about stuff, having PTSD and everything like that,” he said. “It’s just been real tough.”

Flowers served in Iraq as a combat engineer, building bridges so military vehicles could get around.

Now, he’s bound to a wheelchair after his left leg is paralyzed — not while at war, but while receiving treatment at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Illinois.

“Something popped in my back. I walked into the facility after that I wasn’t able to walk again,” he said.

When members of the American Legion post in Morley heard a veteran was in need, they sprang into action.

“Our veterans do a lot for us and so I figure it’s a good way to pay them back,” Krupp said.

“Anything we can do,” volunteer Mike O’Neil said.

The supplies and tools were donated by Rail Construction and Big L Lumber out of Greenville. The crew started at 9 a.m. Sunday and planned on finishing by the end of the day.

Flowers said the new ramp is a relief. He no longer has to worry about being stuck in his home.

“It’s just amazing. Can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

