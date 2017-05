PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps blanked the Kane County Cougars Sunday to finish off a three-game series at home at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps won 2-0.

The Cougars won the first game of the series on Friday, but the Whitecaps won on Saturday. The Whitecaps have now won five series in a row.

The Whitecaps now hit the road for a three-game series against the Chiefs in Peoria, Ill.

