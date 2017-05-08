2 arraigned in connection to southwest GR homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two men have been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

Andy Gonzales, 22, was charged Monday with homicide, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession in the death of 23-year-old Dandre Terrell Bullis. He is being held without bond and is facing up to life in prison if convicted.

Miguel Perez-Garcia, 19, was charged with lying to a police officer and is being held on a $20,000 bond. If convicted, he could serve four years in prison.

Bullis was shot around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grandville Avenue SW and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 26-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Terry Dixon said. That person’s name has not been released.

Preliminary exams are scheduled for both Gonzalez and Perez-Garcia on May 23.

Police said a third person, whose name has not been released, was also arrested for a parole violation as part of the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information in the shooting should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or contact Silent Observer by calling 616.771.2345 or going online to www.silentobserver.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

