Goose causes power outage in Muskegon area

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A few thousand Consumers Energy customers in the Muskegon area lost power on Sunday morning when a goose hit a power line.

A Consumers spokesperson said that the goose hit a 7,200 volt line near the electrical substation at Getty Street and Apple Avenue, tripping a transformer.

About 4,500 customers lost power. Everyone had service back by around 9:30 p.m

Sunday, Willard Hall posted dashcam video to Facebook that shows a flash of light and the goose falling to the ground.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

