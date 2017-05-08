Instructor charged in shooting of man in gun training class

Related Coverage Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area firearms instructor has been charged in the accidental shooting and wounding of a man attending a gun training class.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 44-year-old Michael Hearn of Farmington Hills is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a misdemeanor careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm charge.

Prosecutors say Hearn was teaching a concealed pistol license class at a gun range in Livonia on April 29 when a shot was fired through a door and into a second classroom.

A Detroit man attending gun training in the second classroom was struck in both legs.

