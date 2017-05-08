Jason Dalton’s trial delayed due to appeal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The trial for a man accused of murdering six people and injuring two others in a shooting rampage in Kalamazoo has been delayed due to an appeal.

The trial for Jason Dalton was scheduled to begin on June 13, 2017. However, on Monday, the defense team asked the judge to delay the case while they file an appeal on the admissibility of statements Dalton made to police after the shootings.

The appeals process is expected to delay the case for several months. The defense is asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to decide the matter before the case goes to trial.

Dalton is accused of shooting and killing Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown at three locations in and around Kalamazoo on Feb. 20, 2016. Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were seriously wounded and continue to recover.

He faces 16 criminal charges.

