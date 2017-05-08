Kerr: LPGA golfers believe in Meijer Simply Give





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re five weeks out from the fourth annual Meijer LPGA Classic.

Women golfers tore it up last year during the tournament at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, north of Grand Rapids. Sei Young Kim finished 17 under par to win the Classic.

She and the two other previous champions will be at the competition this year, as will Inbee Park.

Cristie Kerr will also be back. At media day on Monday, she said a big reason she likes coming here is the community service. The tournament benefits Meijer Simply Give and in three years has raised more than $2 million to help restock food pantries.

“We try to raise money for the charity because we really believe in it. 308 million meals they have fed people through the Simply Give program,” Kerr said. “So people should feel good about buying tickets, coming to the Meijer LPGA Classic, and they get everything else that comes along with it.”

The tournament is scheduled for June 13 to June 18.

