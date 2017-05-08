KFC’s free romance e-book features brawny Col. Sanders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WOOD) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is hoping to woo women with more than chicken this Mother’s Day.

The fast food restaurant chain’s 96-page romance novella, “Tender Wings of Desire” is now a free e-book on Amazon.

KFC tapped a shirtless man to make the announcement in a video posted to Facebook and Twitter.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

“This Mother’s Day, let Col. Sanders take care of dinner and mom’s fantasies,” he says before reading an excerpt of the book featuring a muscle-bound Sanders on the cover.

“Tender Wings of Desire” centers on a woman in Victorian England who must choose between a loveless marriage and Col. Harland Sanders, a passionate sailor who may not be who he seems.

KFC says Mother’s Day is one of its busiest days of the year, with an average sales bump of 40 percent over regular business days, according to NBC.

