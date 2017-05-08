Major erosion at 2nd site on Pictured Rocks Nat’l. Lakeshore

Related Coverage Popular overlook shut at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WOOD) – A second section of sand dune along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula has eroded, according to the Nation Park Service.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore’s Facebook account posted about the “large-scale erosion” on Saturday, which is located on the Grand Sable Dunes along Lake Superior.

The damage is just a quarter of a mile west of major erosion that was discovered in early April at Log Slide Overlook. In that incident, a viewing platform slid approximately 100 feet down the dune.

Sightseers and hikers are being asked to stay away from the cliff of the dune.

——

Online:

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

