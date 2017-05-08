Man arrested for ‘smurfing’ after police chase, crash

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — “Smurfing” is among the charges a Van Buren County man is facing after leading authorities on a high speed chase that ended in his arrest.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. Sunday in Paw Paw.

Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they tried to pull over a wanted man, but he took off on a motorcycle. The suspect sped off and ran through several stop signs in Paw Paw before he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed at Niles and Pine streets, deputies said.

The rider then ran, jumping fences and crossing numerous yards before a deputy arrested him near the 200 block of N. Niles Street, according to authorities.

Investigators said they found .24 grams of methamphetamine, .05 grams of marijuana and 20 pseudoephedrine pills while searching the motorcycle.

The 28-year-old Paw Paw man faces charges of fleeing and eluding, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, resisting and obstructing police, possessing marijuana and methamphetamine, and purchasing pseudoephedrine intended for making methamphetamine, also known as smurfing.

That’s in addition to the charges he was previously wanted on, which includes fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, possessing methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name until he is arraigned.



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

