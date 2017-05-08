Man charged with murder of Battle Creek businessman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Illinois is facing a murder charge in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting of a Battle Creek businessman.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday it has filed charges against 47-year-old Brian Zanetti in the shooting death of 63-year-old Frank Zanetti.

Prosecutor David Gilbert told 24 Hour News 8 he filed the charging warrant Sunday, after Brian Zanetti made incriminating statements during several hours of police questioning the night prior.

The charges include open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Authorities say Frank Zanetti and Brian Zanetti are related, but they have not disclosed the details of that relationship.

Police said the masked suspect walked into Battle Creek Tile & Mosaic Co. Inc. around 10:30 a.m. Friday, asked for Frank Zanetti by name, then shot him once in the head at point-blank range. The victim died at the scene.

Officers named Brian Zanetti a person of interest in the case Friday afternoon. He was arrested in Illinois Saturday on unrelated charges, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

The Calhoun County prosecutor expects those charges will be dropped when Brian Zanetti is extradited to Michigan.

