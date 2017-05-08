Mercantile Bank is Connecting with Community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Connecting with Community is proud to be partnering with Mercantile Bank.

For over twenty years, Mercantile Bank of Michigan has grown to provide services to much of the state. Their foundation was started here in Grand Rapids, and they have been community oriented from the beginning. They believe in making local ties with the community so that they can better serve it financially.

Employees are encouraged to get involved with local organizations and charities. They’ve built a culture that encourages hands-on involvement in community service.

On any given day, you might find a group of Mercantile employees organizing a fundraiser to help fight disease, helping build a home for a needy family, or volunteering at a school to mentor young people.

Mercantile has given over $2 million to the community over the years. Through their donations, they helped the communities they serve will have a strong and vibrant future.

Their strong connection with individuals and willingness to give back is what keeps them connected with community. More information about their branches and programs can be found here.

