COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer west of Colon on Saturday.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on M-86 near M-66, Michigan State Police say. MSP says that the motorcycle hit the deer when it ran across the road.

The driver, 42-year-old Larry Smith, was airlifted to the hospital, where he died several hours later.

His passenger, 43-year-old Aubrey Smith, was also hospitalized with less serious injuries.

MSP says neither were wearing helmets.

