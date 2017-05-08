Police ID victim in Muskegon Heights shooting; no arrests made

Related Coverage Man shot in chest in Muskegon Heights; suspect sought

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of a man critically injured in a shooting in Muskegon Heights.

Charles Smith Jr., 28, was shot in the chest early Friday afternoon. Witnesses found him in a parking lot off Sanford Street, just south of the Muskegon Heights Library.

Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that Smith was still in critical condition. He also said the search continues for the shooter.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact police at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

