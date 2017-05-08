Transgender student wants change to Jenison bathroom policy

Related Coverage Transgender student claims discrimination at Jenison Schools

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At a school board meeting Monday, transgender students demanded Jenison Public Schools change its bathroom policy.

Last month, Flynn Suttorp, a transgender student, contacted the American Civil Liberties Union with complaints about discrimination at Jenison High School. Suttorp, a Jenison graduate who is also transgender and an attorney for the ACLU spoke at the Monday meeting.

“I feel very invalid, mistreated and bullied when I’m told by school administration to get over it and use the women’s bathroom if I don’t feel like missing class,” Suttorp said at the meeting.

Suttorp, a high school junior, said transgender students face a number of challenges. He said not having access to the bathroom for the gender they identify as perpetuates bullying and discrimination.

“All I want is to be treated like every other boy in school because whether I’m transgender, cisgender, I’m a boy,” Suttorp said.

The district’s current policy offers transgender students three options: They can either use a gender-neutral restroom, the bathroom that corresponds with the gender assigned to them at birth or one of three unisex staff bathrooms. But transgender students can’t use the bathroom for the gender they identify as. Suttorp said that should change.

“(District leaders are) hesitant. They’re very hesitant to change it just because of the lashback they would get from people in the community,” Suttorp said.

Jay Kaplan, the attorney for the ACLU’s LGBT project, also told the board that the district’s current violates federal law.

“There is a body of law, federal law that says that transgender students are protected against discrimination under Title IX that prohibits sex discrimination,” Kaplan said.

“It’s just a bathroom. There shouldn’t be this much tension over just going to the bathroom. Like you’re in there for two minutes, then you’re out,” Suttorp said.

The board did not respond to public comment.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to the Jenison Superintendent Thomas TenBrink Monday afternoon, but he was not immediately available for comment. A statement previously released by TenBrink said, in part, that the policy “does not discriminate against any student regarding any protected characteristics.”

