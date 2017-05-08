W. Michigan bust leads to stolen IDs, drugs, 4 arrests

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers police say stolen state and military IDs were among the items they recovered during a recent bust that led to four arrests.

It happened at approximately 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Washington Street in Three Rivers, according to officers.

Police say they were arresting a parole violator when a police K-9 smelled drugs in the suspect’s car. Inside the vehicle, officers say they found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription drugs, several stolen IDs, electronic devices, and a large amount of burglary tools.

Authorities arrested four people in connection to the illegal stash, including a 30-year-old Battle Creek woman, 23-year-old Sturgis man, 21-year-old Sturgis man and 44-year-old Three Rivers man.

They face a long list of charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of analogues, and possession of burglary tools, parole violations, harboring a fugitive and absconding parole.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

