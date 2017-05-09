1 seriously injured in I-96 crash near construction zone

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman is in serious condition after a crash near a construction zone on I-96 in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-96 near 68th Avenue in Polkton Township, close to Coopersville.

Jordan Carmona, 25, of Muskegon told Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies he didn’t see traffic slowing to merge for a construction zone and hit an SUV driven by 30-year-old Katherine Wilbur of Grand Rapids.

The impact of the crash caused Wilbur’s vehicle to roll. She was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries.

Carmona was taken to another hospital with minor injuries. He was ticketed for failing to stop at a proper distance.

The crash shut down westbound I-96 for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

