Authorities: Alleged teen sex assault is false report

OSTHEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teen, Kalamazoo County authorities are calling it a false report.

The 17-year-old alleged victim told authorities Thursday she was walking along the street when a driver in a silver Toyota car approached her, forced her into the vehicle and sexually assaulted her in the 6300 block of Quail Run in Oshtemo Township.

Tuesday, the family of the teen apologized to the community for any alarm this may have caused, according to a Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department news release.

