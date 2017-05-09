Crash shuts down WB I-96; Aero Med called to scene

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Westbound I-96 is shut down in Ionia County as authorities handle a serious crash.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the highway at Nash Highway in Boston Township, west of Clarksville and near the border for Kent County and Ionia County.

Kent County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 Aero Med was called to the scene, but it’s unclear how many people are injured and what the extent of their injuries is.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic map

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

