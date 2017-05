GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are responding to a fire at a business in Grand Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Ottawa County dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 that the call came in around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a fire at Seaver Finishing, located at 1645 Marion Avenue.

Initial reports indicate there are no injuries, dispatchers said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit