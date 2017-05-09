Firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of two Cascade Township firefighters accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl has pleaded guilty.

Steven Drake, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material and promoting child sexually abusive activity.

Investigators say Drake had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. They say she and Drake exchanged sexual pictures.

Drake is one of two Cascade Township firefighters who have been charged in connection to the investigation. Clem Harold Bell, 51, pleaded guilty on May 1 to using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material and promoting child sexually abusive activity.

Cascade Township Fire Chief John Sigg retired after he and deputy fire chief John Shipley were previously placed on administrative leave for how they handled the cases. Shipley was later fired.

