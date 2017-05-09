Gander Mountain’s new CEO releases list of stores to stay open

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Gander Mountain stores in West Michigan appear to be safe, as the company prepares to close some of its locations.

Gander Mountain recently announced on its website it would be holding a going out of business sale at all 126 of its stores nationwide. However, the CEO of the company that just acquired Gander Mountain has been tweeting the locations he says will stay open.

Nine Michigan stores were included on the list of locations that Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said would continue operations in a tweet Monday night. Among them were the Grand Rapids area and Grandville stores.

The future of the Portage Gander Mountain is unclear, but Lemonis promised “more to come” Tuesday.

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, according to the company’s website. Earlier this month, Camping World Holdings, Inc. purchased Gander Mountain and Overton’s.

Gander Mountain joins a growing list of companies closing stores, including Sears, MC Sports, Family Christian Stores and Gordmans. MC Sports closed its stores Sunday; Family Christian Stores plans to close all of its stores by Saturday, according to the company website.

