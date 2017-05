GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family got an unexpected surprise Tuesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.

Sharon and Courtney Dykhouse, of Grand Rapids, won tickets Monday afternoon to see Harry Styles perform on the morning show.

After driving more than 11 hours to see Styles’ performance at the Rockefeller Center, they got more than they bargained for — the fans got to meet the former One Direction standout.

==Above, watch 24 Hour News 8’s interview with Sharon Dykhouse.==

