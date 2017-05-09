GRPD: Man stabbed during argument; 1 in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man was arrested after a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

It happened around 10:29 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bates Street SE.

Witnesses told police there was an argument between the two men, which led up to the stabbing.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 53-year-old suspect at the scene.

Authorities say Kent County prosecutors could review the case as soon as Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

