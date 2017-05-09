GRPD: Man stabbed during argument; 1 in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man was arrested after a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.
It happened around 10:29 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bates Street SE.
Witnesses told police there was an argument between the two men, which led up to the stabbing.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested the 53-year-old suspect at the scene.
Authorities say Kent County prosecutors could review the case as soon as Tuesday.
The incident is under investigation.