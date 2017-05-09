Health and Aging for Women Doctor Dialogue at Calvin College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In the month of May, we observe and celebrate women’s health. If you’re like most women, you’re probably so busy taking care of everyone else, your own wellbeing and health tends to fall last. But you need to make your heart’s health a priority, and encourage other women to do the same. We had Dr. Tom Boyden, cardiologist, Spectrum Health Medical Group in studio to discuss an upcoming lecture he’s giving on women and heart health at the Health Aging for Women Doctor Dialogue on May 24 at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin College.

Things you didn’t know about heart disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Nearly two-thirds of the deaths from heart attacks in women occur among those who have no history of chest pain.

Since 1984, more women than men have died each year from heart disease and yet heart disease and related risk factors are often missed in women.

Under age 50, women’s heart attacks are twice as likely as men’s to be fatal.

Symptoms of coronary artery disease and heart attack, for example, are often different in women than their male counterparts.

Heart attacks kill six times as many women as breast cancer.

How can we, as women, reduce our risk?

Healthy nutrition – more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables

Lower cholesterol – reduce intake of saturated and trans fats

Lower blood pressure – reduce salt intake and get moving!

Increase physical activity – be active every day

Weight management – aim for a healthy weight

Reduce stress

Healthy Aging for Women Doctor Dialogue event

Wednesday, May 24

6pm to 8:30pm

Calvin College – Prince Conference Center

Spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue

Call 616.267.2626, Select Option 4

