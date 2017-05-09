How getting fired affects your well-being





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Getting fired can affect people’s mood for longer than getting a divorce, a recent review found.

Bloomberg reports that the University of East Anglia and the What Works Center for Wellbeing combed through thousands of research papers and found that people who are fired suffer a blow to their mental health, self-esteem and overall satisfaction with life. The review found that can last for years, though finding a new job can help mitigate the feelings.

The review found it’s easier to rebound from a divorce than getting fired.

==Above, Dr. Jared Skillings, the division chief for psychology at Spectrum Health, discusses how the loss of a job can affect your well-being.==

