Hundreds without power after vehicle shears off Kzoo pole

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 homes and businesses in Kalamazoo were in the dark Tuesday morning, after a vehicle sheared off a power pole in a crash.

It happened at approximately 3:07 a.m. Tuesday at Portage Road and Stockbridge Avenue. Kalamazoo officers say when they arrived, they found the snapped power pole and live wires on Portage Road.

Authorities say they found the vehicle a short distance away. The driver, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Authorities closed Portage Road between Stockbridge and Egleston avenues for several hours so utility crews could clear the debris and repair the power line. Authorities said the road reopened around 5:40 a.m.

The 1,562 Consumers Energy customers affected by the outage are expected to have power fully restored at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the company’s website.

