Kzoo awarded $100K grant for Bronson Park renovations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is getting a $100,000 grant from the Consumer Energy Foundation for renovations to Bronson Park.

The Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreations made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

The donation brings the Bronson Park 21st Century campaign past the halfway mark of its $21 million goal and will go towards the installment of an information kiosk for visitors, the release said.

According to the city’s website, the campaign is a community effort to make improvements to the park in downtown Kalamazoo, which includes the following:

reforest the park to its condition prior to the 1980 tornado ;

; provide better sound, lighting and free Wi-Fi;

restore the Fountain of the Pioneers;

build a structure for events which may be raised and lowered.

In partnership with the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, the Fountain of the Pioneers will also be used to educate the public on the history and cultural experiences of Kalamazoo’s Native American community, according to the release.



For more information about the Bronson Park 21st Century campaign or make a donation, you can visit the city’s website.

WOOD TV8 recently opened a new studio in the Comerica Building in downtown Kalamazoo. It features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Bronson Park.

