Michigan Senate sends brownfield bills to governor’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills aimed at alleviating the burden for developers of cleaning up brownfields sites are now going to the Michigan governor’s desk.

The state Senate voted Tuesday on amendments made by the House Tax Policy Committee. The main amendment calls for 35 percent of redevelopment projects to be located in cities with under 100,000 people. The legislation would let developers keep some taxes generated from businesses and residents moving in. The money would help cover the cost of cleaning up brownfield sites which can be costly.

Brownfields sites are areas of land that have significant environmental hazards that require extra time and money to clean up.

Republican state Sen. Ken Horn says the bills left the senate a good economic development package and came back from the House a better package.

