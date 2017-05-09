New housing takes shape near GR’s Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids is welcoming the largest wood frame building ever built in the city, and the hundreds of apartments that will come along with it.

Wolverine Building Group expects to finish The Brix at Midtown in November, 19 months after starting the project at 414 Benson Avenue NE, near Michigan Street’s Medical Mile.

Georgia-based Rise Real Estate is behind the development, which will include two four- or five-story buildings with 287 residential units, complete with a five-story parking deck containing 324 parking spaces.

The Brix at Midtown will also feature a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool with three outdoor courtyards and a variety of dog parks and sitting areas, according to Wolverine Building Group.

