Parooz: family owned, West Michigan treasure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Sunday is a very special day… it’s the day we set aside to honor and thank the most important woman in our lives! Yes, we are talking about our moms! Sunday is Mother’s Day!

If you are looking for a unique and perfect gift, you will want to check out Parooz on 28th Street – east side of Grand Rapids! From now through Mother’s Day, mention you saw this on eightWest and you will get 20% off one item.

Parooz is a family owned operation, by a mom and her two grown daughters. Check it out, and learn more about this West Michigan treasure in the video above!

Parooz Gifts, Home Decor & More

6504 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

(616) 214-8513

Receive 20% off one item through Mothers Day.

