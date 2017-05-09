Police chief: Death of man found in car ‘suspicious’

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- Police in Van Buren County are treating a man’s death as suspicious after discovering his body in a car.

Covert Township police were called to the 27000 block of 72nd Street, west of Bangor around 1 p.m. Monday for a car in a field. Witnesses said the vehicle had been there for some time.

Officers approached the car and found a man’s body in the passenger seat, according to Covert Township Police Chief Jay Allen.

Allen says the man is a 20-year-old, but investigators are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

The police chief said officers are treating the man’s death as suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

