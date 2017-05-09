Police seek suspect in Walker armed robbery

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Walker police are searching for a man who they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station, located at 4415 Lake Michigan Drive.

Police say the man was armed with a handgun and stole money from the store’s cash register before leaving the gas station.

A K-9 unit was brought in, but was unable to locate the suspect.

The man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.453.5441 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

