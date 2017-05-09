Reports: Congressman Dan Kildee won’t run for MI governor

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee will not run for governor, as was widely expected.

Kildee, a Flint Democrat, will make the announcement official in an email Tuesday afternoon, according to WLNS correspondent Tim Skubick.

Skubick says Kildee was motivated by the desire to stay and fight the Republican-controlled Congress.

Running for governor was also riskier politically than staying in the House of Representatives, since Kildee has a relatively safe seat in Washington. He’d have to give up his seat to run for governor.

Kildee has been an outspoken supporter of Flint as it deals with a lead water crisis. He’s called on Congress for more financial support during the city’s recovery.

Kildee also worked to bring home former marine Amir Hekmati, who was held captive in Iran for more than four years.

Hekmati was born in Arizona and raised in Michigan.

The original version of this story was first published on WLNS.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

