Rose, fallen officers honored at Ferris State





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered at Ferris State University on Tuesday to honor police officers who died in the line of duty.

One of those remembered was Sgt. Collin Rose, who worked at Wayne State University in Detroit. Collin, a Richland-area native and Ferris State alumnus, was fatally shot in November 2016.

Rose was the first Wayne State officer to be killed in the line of duty and among seven officers killed in the line of duty in Michigan last year.

“There’s so much community support in the community, in most communities, and this just gives everyone a chance to come in and remember those fallen officers and honor those officers that are out there doing the job every day,” university police Chief Bruce Borkovich said.

The event was part of National Police Week.

