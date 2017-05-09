‘Skimmer’ found at Grand Rapids gas station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another credit card “skimmer” has been found in a gas pump in Grand Rapids.

The device was found on a pump at the Mobil gas station, located at 248 Cherry Street SW, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Skimmers are electronic devices that are hidden inside gas pumps and steal your credit or debit card information, allowing scammers to charge your account.

If you used the pumps at an affected gas stations, make sure you check your accounts to make sure you don’t have any erroneous charges.

Crooks often install skimmers on pumps farthest from gas station stores to avoid being spotted, so you’re best off using one close to the building and that the clerk can see from inside.

Additionally, many stations now put security seals over the doors to the pumps that change color or read “void” when they have been tampered with. If the sticker looks like it may have been removed, don’t use the pump and tell the station clerk.

And, of course, you can always simply pay inside.

If you notice anything abnormal on your credit card statement and think you may be the victim of a skimmer, call your credit card provider or local law enforcement.

