Treat mom to a succulent and fairy garden class at Garden Crossings Garden Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re still stumped on what to get mom, we’ve found a place that’s got you covered.

eightWest takes you inside Garden Crossings Garden Center in the video above.

The Garden Crossings Garden Center offers fun classes for every skill-set. On Saturday, May 20th from 10-11am, they’ll be holding their Succulent and Fairy Garden Class. The morning will focus on how to put these types of gardens together. BONUS! Don’t worry about bringing supplies – everything you need will be provided.

The Garden Center also hosts parties for planting hanging baskets and planters. The classes are fun for employees, garden groups, and churches to do team building in a unique way.

Mother’s Day Special

Mention you saw it on eightWest and receive: $20 off any purchase of $100 or more

NOW through Saturday, May 13

20% off Tropicals and Orchids + additional specials in-store

Garden Crossings Garden Center

4902 96th Ave, in Zeeland

Open Monday-Friday 9am-7pm

Saturdays 9am-5pm

gardencrossings.com

616-875-6355

