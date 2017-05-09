Upcoming shows and newly expanded Access Card at Soaring Eagle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage when stars like Lionel Riche, Vince Neil, and Lita Ford take over!

Sadly, Soaring Eagle has recently had to cancel one of their larger performances. Loretta Lynn suffered from a stroke last week, and therefore will not be making it into town.

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle

George Benson and Kenny G – May 27

Here Comes the Funny – June 22

Lionel Richie – June 26

Vince Neil and Lita Ford – June 30

Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie – July 6

Did you hear about Soaring Eagle’s newly expanded Access Card? Now, the Access Card can be used at the casino, resort as well as the waterpark and their casino in Standish! Learn more in the video above.

