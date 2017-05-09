Watch CWC Awards on Maranda ‘Where You Live’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you missed any of the Connecting with Community Awards this spring? Watch them again today on Maranda ‘Where You Live’ on WOTV 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Maranda and Eva Aguirre Cooper, Community Affairs Director for WOOD TV8, will got back and highlight all the finalists and the work they are doing in West Michigan.

Here’s a list of the eight Connecting with Community Awards Finalists:

Senior Sing-Along

Comprehensive Therapy Center

Congregational Kitchen

Operation Heading Home

HQ, Mel Trotter, 3:11 Youth Housing

Community Rebuilders, Salvation Army Housing Assessment Program, VA HealthCare for Homeless Vets

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives & Grand Rapids Public Library

Out Side In Stables and their Rescue & Heroes for Horses Program

The winner of the Connecting with Community Awards will be announced at a celebration on Wednesday May 24th.

See the stories again in one place, today at 4:30 p.m. on ABC WOTV4 on Maranda ‘Where You Live’

Keep up with all the Connecting with Community Awards and find out more about the Connecting with Community partners.

