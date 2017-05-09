Your resolution: live free of back and neck pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from debilitating back pain, you may be considering surgery. However, that’s not your only option. Expert in neck and back pain, Dr. Christopher Miller joined eightWest in studio with patient, Alicia, to talk more about pain solutions.

Alicia’s story: Alicia was unable to be active with her children and family. Her life consisted of sitting alone while they were gone. Alicia dreamed of walking without others waiting for her. Now, with the help of Dr. Miller, she’s making serious progress.

Being the official chiropractor of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Dr. Miller is the expert in West Michigan. He provides variety of treatment options for patients including the DRX Program which is non-invasive and non-surgical. It targets and heals injured discs, providing our patients with long term relief. This program is designed to get them back to doing the things in their lives that they’ve been missing out on and living independently without having to come back for more appointments and checkups months or years down the road. See how the DRX Program works, in the video above.

