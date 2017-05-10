300-mile bicycle ride honors fallen officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement agencies across West Michigan are taking part in a four-day bicycle ride to honor officers killed in the line of duty.

The Police Unity Tour is an annual fundraising event for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. Around 2,500 people are participating in this year’s ride, which raised $2 million.

Local law enforcement officers participating in the ride started in Florham Park, New Jersey on Tuesday. They will travel 300 miles to the finish line at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. on Friday.

Each law enforcement officer is given one fallen officer to honor during their ride.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle Young is riding in honor of Berrin County Courthouse bailiff Joseph Zangaro, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 11, 2016.

Four officers from both the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Rapids Police Department are taking part this year.

Team West Michigan also includes officers from the Walker Police Department, Kentwood Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Muskegon Police Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

—–

Online:

Police Unity Tour

