IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police confirm an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning in Lake Odessa after being struck by a CSX train.

It happened just after midnight near 4th street. Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 the teen is from Lake Odessa. The police department, and the investigators with CSX are investigating what happened.

Authorities say they do not believe this is a criminal investigation.

#BREAKING Authorities confirm 18-year-old Lake Odessa resident killed by train in Ionia County. pic.twitter.com/ymJ2TthnVi — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) May 10, 2017

Stick with 24 Hour News 8 as this story develops.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit