GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All natural, organic, gluten-free… these are all buzz words for healthy eating and living, which we hear a lot about that these days.

Some businesses have been talking the talk and walking the walk for decades, and Harvest Health Foods is one of those. Celebrating 65 years of business this year, Harvest Health Foods prides themselves on providing product that is kind to your body.

As of late, they’re doing some special things to get you connected to high quality food, clean products, and good supplements. Their hope is to teach families how to make better choices… take a look in the video above. Rachael even got to try a root beer float!

Celebrating 65 years of Harvest Health Foods

May sampling events

Fridays 4pm – 6:30pm and Saturdays 11am – 2pm

1944 Eastern Avenue – Grand Rapids

6807 Cascade Road – Grand Rapids

4150 32nd Avenue – Hudsonville

Free health seminars

Kombucha 101 – Hudsonville

Friday, May 19th at 6:30pm

Inside Out Beauty

Cascade

Saturday, May 23rd at 6:30pm

ABOUT HARVEST HEALTH: Still, family owned and operated, Harvest Health Foods has grown to three locations and employs 70 people. Henry’s granddaughter Emily and her husband Mitchell represent the third generation to be involved in the business. While specializing in natural and organic foods and supplements, Harvest Health Foods has recently expanded their wide range of local Michigan products with craft beers, organic wines and many varieties of kombucha.

As the market for healthy offerings widens, Harvest Health Foods continues to stand out because of its high product standards and their knowledgeable staff.

